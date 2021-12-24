Mom was right -- Thermal camera shows why you need a coat in Michigan winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Darrin says that we’re in for a warmer than usual Christmas with highs in the upper 40s, but don’t let that make you think there’s no need for a coat: The forecast also predicts rain throughout the weekend, and possibly snow on Sunday.

Related: Importance of high-quality masks glimpsed in droplet experiment

Recently, Reddit user u/regian24 posted a video that demonstrates how much heat the body loses in that kind of weather when it isn’t protected by a coat. The video uses a thermal camera to show the loss of heat in real time, and it happens quicker than you may have thought.

A 'farmer's tan' of heat is visible in the moments after the shirt is removed. (WILX 2021)

The subject in the video begins by standing in front of the camera in full winter clothing. Then, they remove their hat, coat, and shirt, leaving their torso exposed to the cold. Over the sixty-second video, their torso goes from a bright orange to a dull yellow, and their face goes from red to green.

The standout moment was the ‘tan line’ the shirt left behind. Once the t-shirt is removed there is a clear farmer’s tan of heat, showing exactly how much heat that simple garment was able to hold.

Handprints show how difficult it is for the body to regain heat even after brief contact with the elements. (WILX 2021)

Notice how the house in the background also seems to change temperature? That’s called “dynamic range,” and it’s similar to auto-focus on a cell phone camera.

What it’s doing is choosing which temperature details to focus on. As everything becomes colder, including the person in front of the camera, the sensors inside have to work harder to show contrast between the lower temperatures. This means that the flecks of orange at the end of the video are colder even than they would have been at the beginning.

So bring a coat!

To see the original post, CLICK HERE.

More from WILX:

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.