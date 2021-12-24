Traffic
One person dead in early morning house fire

Flames broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Fernwood Avenue
The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene
The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:51 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in West Toledo.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Fernwood Avenue, near Upton Avenue and Parkside Boulevard.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, crews arrived on scene to a house fully engulfed in flames.

Family members jumped out of the home to escape.

All six residents have been accounted for, including one person who did not make it out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

