Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Promedica Children’s Hospital hold second Operation Santa’s Sleigh

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thursday night was the second Operation Santa’s Sleigh at Promedica Russell J. Ebide Children’s Hospital. Police and fire agencies from all around the area showed up in numbers to brighten the spirits of pediatric patients, their families, and staff at the hospital.

“Christmas is a special time for kids anywhere, but especially when they are sick. And this is a great way for them to still be part of the holiday season,” says Bridget Steuer a night manager at the hospital. “They started this last year and the kids look forward to it, watching all of the lights and Santa coming.”

Steuer says the event brings a lot of joy to the halls of the hospital. “You hear squeals of delight. you see them pointing and pointing and pointing. They have a great time.”

And according to her, it not only brings joy to the children but also the people helping them. “I think we all look forward to it too, because it reminds you about what the season is for, kids.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release body cam footage of the moments officers arrived on the scene where a suspect...
Murder victim, family notified police of threats before fatal shooting
Barbershop owner is giving back to the community and paying for young peoples life insurance.
Disturbed by rash of gun deaths, Toledo businessman starting life insurance policies for young people
Police were on the scene of an assault in the 700 block of Utah St. on Monday, Nov. 22.
Man indicted on murder charges after victim dies from assault injuries
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July
Man arrested after leading officers on police chase

Latest News

St. Francis’ Gordy Hunt - 13abc Athlete of the Week
St. Francis’ Gordy Hunt - 13abc Athlete of the Week
St. Francis’ Gordy Hunt - 13abc Athlete of the Week
St. Francis’ Gordy Hunt - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Police and fire agencies from around the area came together to spread holiday joy to patients...
Operation Santa's Sleigh
Jeffrey Travis Ott
Man charged with killing his grandmother in Bedford Township