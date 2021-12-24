Promedica Children’s Hospital hold second Operation Santa’s Sleigh

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thursday night was the second Operation Santa’s Sleigh at Promedica Russell J. Ebide Children’s Hospital. Police and fire agencies from all around the area showed up in numbers to brighten the spirits of pediatric patients, their families, and staff at the hospital.

“Christmas is a special time for kids anywhere, but especially when they are sick. And this is a great way for them to still be part of the holiday season,” says Bridget Steuer a night manager at the hospital. “They started this last year and the kids look forward to it, watching all of the lights and Santa coming.”

Steuer says the event brings a lot of joy to the halls of the hospital. “You hear squeals of delight. you see them pointing and pointing and pointing. They have a great time.”

And according to her, it not only brings joy to the children but also the people helping them. “I think we all look forward to it too, because it reminds you about what the season is for, kids.”

