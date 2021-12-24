St. Francis’ Gordy Hunt - 13abc Athlete of the Week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Francis Senior Gordy Hunt learned of his love of hockey through his father picking up a stick at a young age.

“My dad played so I’ve been playing since I was a little kid. I love it, I mean there’s no sport like it,” said the senior. Entering his junior season, Hunt joined the St. Francis program and felt a part of the family from the start. Now in his second season Hunt serves as a team captain.

“He really does a lot of the stuff that people don’t notice. The face offs, the back checking, he’s a two-way player. It’s very nice that you don’t have to constantly yell at the team, because every body follows each other, every body believes in one another. It doesn’t matter if you’re a captain or a rookie. We’re all the same, Gordy brings that all together,” mentioned Head Coach Chris Varga.

Hunt led the Knights to the 5-1 victory over rival St. John’s in a game played as part of the Toledo Walleye Winterfest event downtown at Fifth Third Field. The senior registered two goals and one assist in the win.

“My teammates have been finding me lately, it just seems like the puck has been going in the net. Without my linemates giving me the puck, making plays I wouldn’t be scoring.”

