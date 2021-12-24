Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

St. Francis’ Gordy Hunt - 13abc Athlete of the Week

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Francis Senior Gordy Hunt learned of his love of hockey through his father picking up a stick at a young age.

“My dad played so I’ve been playing since I was a little kid. I love it, I mean there’s no sport like it,” said the senior. Entering his junior season, Hunt joined the St. Francis program and felt a part of the family from the start. Now in his second season Hunt serves as a team captain.

“He really does a lot of the stuff that people don’t notice. The face offs, the back checking, he’s a two-way player. It’s very nice that you don’t have to constantly yell at the team, because every body follows each other, every body believes in one another. It doesn’t matter if you’re a captain or a rookie. We’re all the same, Gordy brings that all together,” mentioned Head Coach Chris Varga.

Hunt led the Knights to the 5-1 victory over rival St. John’s in a game played as part of the Toledo Walleye Winterfest event downtown at Fifth Third Field. The senior registered two goals and one assist in the win.

“My teammates have been finding me lately, it just seems like the puck has been going in the net. Without my linemates giving me the puck, making plays I wouldn’t be scoring.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release body cam footage of the moments officers arrived on the scene where a suspect...
Murder victim, family notified police of threats before fatal shooting
Barbershop owner is giving back to the community and paying for young peoples life insurance.
Disturbed by rash of gun deaths, Toledo businessman starting life insurance policies for young people
Police were on the scene of an assault in the 700 block of Utah St. on Monday, Nov. 22.
Man indicted on murder charges after victim dies from assault injuries
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July
Man arrested after leading officers on police chase

Latest News

The second Operation Santa's Sleigh was attended by police and fire agencies from around the...
Promedica Children’s Hospital hold second Operation Santa’s Sleigh
St. Francis’ Gordy Hunt - 13abc Athlete of the Week
St. Francis’ Gordy Hunt - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Police and fire agencies from around the area came together to spread holiday joy to patients...
Operation Santa's Sleigh
Jeffrey Travis Ott
Man charged with killing his grandmother in Bedford Township