With so much loss, one group aims to help people grieve

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Grieving the loss of a loved one during the holidays can be one of the most difficult experiences, and the holidays can make it even more challenging. Luckily, community resources are available for support.

“I think it’s important we adjust our expectations,” says Dorothy Murkensturm of Good Grief Northwest Ohio. “I think as a family we should sort of acknowledge and talk about the fact that the holidays are going to be different and they’re going to be tough.”

Good Grief specializes in supporting grieving children. Murkensturm says it’s important for family members to express their needs during this time.

“If a family tradition means gathering in a big group but this year that doesn’t feel right, share that and say I don’t think we want to do that this year, or we’ll do that, but if we need to leave we’ll leave,” says Murkensturm.

For children, it’s important to teach them about co-existing emotions.

“Joy and sorrow can live hand in hand, and in fact, when you’re grieving, they will,” she says.

According to Muckensturm, children tend to pop in and out of grief and cannot maintain a high level of emotion for a long time.

“So it’s not unusual to see a child highly emerged in grief one minute and then the next moment, ready to go out and play,” she shares.

Good Grief says the best things adults can do is letting their children know they are available and fully present.

Dorothy says, “If they don’t want to talk right now, that’s okay, whenever they’re ready to talk - you’re there for them.

And that process can look different for everyone, on different timelines.

“We have families call us before the funeral, other people it will be a cope years after the death. There’s no window to grief, once it closes you can’t process.

Help from centers like Good Grief is available, especially for those who find one on one counseling intimating. They provide peer support so kids can be with other children their age who are going through similar experiences. They also provide support for adults. For more information, go to https://goodgriefnwo.org/.

