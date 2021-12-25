Traffic
Raindrops and reindeer on the rooftop tonight, and possibly a rumble of thunder Christmas morning.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Drizzle will move in during the evening hours and then evolve into a steadier, heavier rain later in the night. Temps will hover in the 50s through the overnight hours. CHRISTMAS DAY: Steady morning rain will taper off around midday, then a lingering afternoon shower will be possible. The rain may fall heavily at times and a rumble of thunder will be possible, especially south of US-6. Highs in the mid to upper 50s early in the day, then drying out and falling into the low 30s Saturday night. SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s, then more rain arrives Sunday night, possibly mixing with some snow. Lows Sunday night in the low 30s. EXTENDED: Rain will linger into Monday with highs near 50. More rain for Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. The rain continues Tuesday night into Wednesday when highs will reach the low to mid-50s. Partly to mostly sunny and drying out for Thursday and Friday.

12/24: Derek's Christmas Eve 6pm Forecast
Tender and mild, but rainy for Christmas morning! Dan Smith has your holiday weekend forecast.
12/24: Dan's Christmas Eve Forecast
