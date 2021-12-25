Feel Good Friday: A Simple Gift

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “It’s the little things that matter.”

In this week’s Feel Good Friday, a story about local students who are using little, everyday things to make some meaningful Christmas magic.

It’s an annual community project, in which students who are part of the GESU CCD religious education program stuff new socks with basic toiletries. Then all those stuffed socks are donated to Cherry Street Mission.

“We’ve been doing conditioner, shampoo, toothpaste, floss, feminine products, anything you wouldn’t really think of as a regular person who has blessings to already have these things,” said Ottawa Hills eighth-grader, Autumn Lee.

Linda Skowronski is GESU’s Director of Religious Education. She says the project, which uses donations from the church community, family, and friends, has grown from year to year.

Last year, the students donated around 350 pairs of stuffed socks; this year, they filled 425 pairs, and donated an extra 75 sets of smaller-sizes, too. And everyone participates.

“The younger kids make cards that are tied to all the socks that say ‘Merry Christmas’ or ‘Happy New Year’,” Skowronski explained.

She says her mission is to make sure her students know that, no matter what their stage in life, they always have something to offer others.

“Whether they know who the person is or they don’t,” she explains, “we just always need to be willing and ready and able to help.”

If you have a story idea for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey”, click here to submit it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.