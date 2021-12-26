Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
12/25: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Rain and a few snowflakes for Sunday night, then possibly a period of snow on Tuesday.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - REST OF TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear with lows around 30. Patchy fog possible, may cause elevated surfaces to become slick. SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-40s. More rain arrives later Sunday night, and snow may mix in at the onset, especially north of the state line. Lows in the low to mid-30s. EXTENDED: Occasional showers Monday with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50. Partly cloudy Monday night with lows in the mid-30s. Another round of rain arrives Tuesday, but it may begin as a period of snow in the afternoon before changing to rain during the evening. A brief, slushy accumulation can’t be ruled out. Highs Tuesday in the mid-40s, and the rain will continue to fall through Tuesday night. A lingering shower possible Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs near 50. Cooler and partly to mostly sunny for Thursday and Friday.

