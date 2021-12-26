Traffic
6 arrested in Christmas morning car dealership break-in attempt

Michigan State Police cruiser (file)
Michigan State Police cruiser (file)(WLUC)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - Six people, including three under the age of 18, are accused of trying to break into a Monroe Township used car dealership and steal vehicles on Christmas morning.

It happened at the Monroe Superstore Auto Dealership on South Dixie Highway around 3:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, Michigan State Police said in a news release. They said they got a call about people trying to break windows at the used car showroom.

Troopers said they spotted two people trying to drive away in vehicles that belong to the dealership when they arrived at the scene. One surrendered immediately, the other crashed into a parked car as he tried to drive off in the stolen vehicle, investigators said, before he ran away.

A third ran away while troopers were dealing with the first two suspects, troopers said.

Police eventually found and arrested both suspects who ran away after a search that included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Troopers said all three are male juveniles but did not release their ages.

Three adult women are charged with trying to help the suspects, state police said. One is a family member who troopers said was trying to pick up one of the suspects who ran away and is charged for being an accessory after the fact. The other two women were arrested by deputies who spotted a suspicious vehicle in the Meadowlands neighborhood that had the suspect who crashed the car and ran away inside, investigators said.

Authorities said they recovered all of the vehicles owned by the Monroe Superstore at the scene.

Anyone with any information that could help their investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

