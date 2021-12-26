Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CNN) - A Christmas Day tragedy in Eastern Pennsylvania claimed three lives.

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in Quakertown, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Police say three people, 41-year-old Eric King and his two sons, died in the blaze.

King’s wife and their other child were rescued from the house and hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the King family. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $200,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene
Child dies in early morning house fire
Jeffrey Travis Ott
Man charged with killing his grandmother in Bedford Township
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire on Fernwood Ave around 4:30am.
Community devastated by 11-year-old killed in a Christmas Eve house fire
Police release body cam footage of the moments officers arrived on the scene where a suspect...
Murder victim, family notified police of threats before fatal shooting
It will feature Mud Made merchandise and other brands
Toledo-based clothing company opening a new store in downtown

Latest News

TPD responded to the 600 block of Fernwood just before 7:00 on Christmas day.
Two injured in Christmas day shooting
FILE - Harvey Evans, left, and Barbara Cook arrive for a dress rehearsal of the New York...
Harvey Evans, actor in Broadway’s golden years, dies at 80
"He-Man" from Masters of the Universe on Day One at Comic-Con International on Thursday, July...
‘He-Man’ artist and toy designer T. Mark Taylor dies at 80
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden meet virtually with U.S. troops serving around...
Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members