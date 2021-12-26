Traffic
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses new University of Oklahoma graduates at a ceremony...
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses new University of Oklahoma graduates at a ceremony at the university after he received an honorary degree, Tuesday April 25, 2000, in Norman, Okla.(Source: AP Photo/J. Pat Carter, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:29 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JOHANNESBURG (AP) - Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday. He was 90.

An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, though non-violently, for its downfall.

The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity both at home and globally.

