Family finds stolen Christmas presents, tries to reunite with owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ryan Rolsten woke up Christmas Eve to find that someone had rifled through his wife’s car. It was parked in front of his home on Heatherdowns. Luckily nothing was taken, but the thief left behind some gifts in the backyard, opened and then discarded.

“We were more mad about the gifts than my wife’s car getting broken into. People work hard for what they give. This might be their last Christmas with their grandparents or something, you never know., so don’t take that from people,” says Rolsten.

Now Rolsten is on a mission to get these gifts under the right tree. They’re addressed to Elizabeth and Samanthe, spelled with an “e.” The gifts were sent by loving grandparents.

“A Barbie doll, some Victoria’s Secret lotion, A child’s book, some sort of glow board where you write on the board and it glows. Kid’s toys,” says Rolsten.

Rolsten turned the gifts over to Toledo Police, but has been posting on Facebook looking for the rightful owners.

“If there are any grandparents out there that got their presents taken, and their granddaughters are Elizabeth and Samanthe, you can contact me on Facebook, and I will get you your claim number,” says Rolsten.

He hopes the girls had other gifts under the tree because he hasn’t found the owners yet. Even though Christmas has past, he’s still looking for the family. He knows sometimes Christmas miracles need a little help.

“I got two kids and it’s Christmas. You don’t take someone’s presents ... It’s Christmas and I want them to have their presents,” says Rolsten.

If you think you know the rightful owners of the gifts, you can make a comment on Rolsten’s post.

