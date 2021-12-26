Local motorcycle group gives back this Christmas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA is a place for women and children to go when they have nowhere else to turn, and oftentimes, they are escaping dangerous situations.

This Christmas, the Buffalo Soldiers, a local motorcycle group, wanted to give these people the comfort of a big holiday meal.

“People just want to know that they matter and one of the things we do with community service is we show them somebody out there cares, and I think especially in this building, that’s what these women and children need, they need to know that somebody out there cares for them,” says Fred LeFebvre, the public information officer for the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers.

The group partnered with Off The Rails food truck to the YWCA a meal with all the fixings -- ham, shrimp, veggies, giant cinnamon rolls and more.

“We’re very fortunate, we have a vessel that makes this easy to do and we knew there was a need out there so why not go out and help someone,” says LeFebvre.

The Buffalo Soldiers say that they want to show the community that it doesn’t take much time or manpower to help others.

“There’s only 5 of us here. All it takes is just a few people to make that decision to do something else for someone else and it can make a world of difference. These folks are not going to forget what they got today,” says LeFebvre.

The Buffalo Soldiers say that giving back to their community doesn’t just stop after the holidays. In January, they’re going to be giving out hats, gloves, and other winter clothing items to people who need it most in the city.

