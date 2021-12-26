New Ohio license plate design becomes standard Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s new license plate design, which caught flack from people on social media shortly after it was introduced, becomes the new state standard starting Wednesday.

The “Sunrise in Ohio” design features a skyline, farm field, waterway, hills, and includes a child swinging from a tree near a dog to represent the state’s future generations.

But it’s the plane at the top of the license plate, meant to honor Dayton’s Wright brothers, that forced the state to call a last-minute audible.

A banner trailing from the plane that says, “Birthplace of Aviation” was on the wrong end of the plane in the initial design. Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles acknowledged the error, but not until after it had already started printing plates.

We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction. We regret this mistake and have fixed the image. This is the correct design that will be reflected on all new plates issued to Ohio drivers. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HAire7kr9M — Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (@Ohio_BMV) October 21, 2021

North Carolina’s Department of Transportation poked fun at the error on social media and said, “Y’all leave Ohio alone. They wouldn’t know. They weren’t there.”

It’s the first time Ohio’s standard license plate has been changed since 2013. Four other new standard designs have been introduced over the past 20 years.

The “Sunrise in Ohio” plate will be available to drivers online at bmv.ohio.gov on Wednesday, Dec. 29, and at all local deputy registrar locations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.