Ohio reports more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases over holiday weekend

Hospitalizations decreasing in northwest Ohio
Ohio COVID-19 dashboard
Ohio COVID-19 dashboard(The Ohio Department of Health)
By Josh Croup
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio health officials reported nearly 20,917 cases of COVID-19 Sunday after not reporting new data on Saturday due to the Christmas holiday.

The two-day total is an average of more than 10,450 per day.

The state is coming off a week that included multiple days of record new cases. Ohio set daily case records on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Tuesday: 12,502
  • Wednesday: 12,864
  • Thursday: 15,989
  • Friday: 14,414

Hospitalizations, however, remained steady over the law week statewide. Northeast Ohio continues to see increasing amounts of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, while northwest Ohio is seeing declines.

The Ohio Department of Health reports Northwest Ohio’s inpatient count is down about 18% in the last two weeks (646 to 528 hospitalizations).

Ohio’s 21-day average of newly-reported cases climbed Sunday to 10,045, the highest it’s been since Dec. 17, 2020, when it was a pandemic-high 10,164. The figure has doubled since Thanksgiving.

