Person crossing I-75 hit and and killed by vehicles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after being stuck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-75 in Hancock County Saturday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was walking across the southbound lanes of I -75 before they were hit by three vehicles.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Ford Expedition, driven by 42-year-old Rochester, Michigan man, was traveling south on I-75 and hit the pedestrian. Two other vehicles, a Ford Escape driven by 29-year-old Winston Salem, NC woman, and a Ford Focus driven by 27-year-old Oregon, OH man, also struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

