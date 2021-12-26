Toledo Christmas tree recycling begins Dec. 27

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo will begin accepting Christmas trees for recycling at five locations starting Monday.

The trees must be cleared of decorations, bags or any other materials.

The five drop-off locations are open from sunrise to sunset from Dec. 27, 2021, through Jan. 28, 2022. They are:

Jermain Park | 1720 S. Cove Blvd. Toledo, Ohio 43606

Detweiler Park | 3775 E. Manhattan Blvd. Toledo, Ohio 43611

Schneider Park | 2698 Schneider Rd. Toledo, Ohio 43614

Ravine II Park | 1699 S. Ravine Pkwy. Toledo, Ohio 43605

Bowman Park | 4793 Jackman Rd. Toledo, Ohio 43612

The city says it will help accommodate reasonable requests for recycling help. If you need assistance, contact Joan Easler, ADA administrator with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at 419-245-1059.

