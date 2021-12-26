Traffic
Toledo Christmas tree recycling begins Dec. 27

The City of Toledo will begin accepting Christmas trees for recycling at five locations...
The City of Toledo will begin accepting Christmas trees for recycling at five locations starting Monday.(WTVY)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo will begin accepting Christmas trees for recycling at five locations starting Monday.

The trees must be cleared of decorations, bags or any other materials.

The five drop-off locations are open from sunrise to sunset from Dec. 27, 2021, through Jan. 28, 2022. They are:

  • Jermain Park | 1720 S. Cove Blvd. Toledo, Ohio 43606
  • Detweiler Park | 3775 E. Manhattan Blvd. Toledo, Ohio 43611
  • Schneider Park | 2698 Schneider Rd. Toledo, Ohio 43614
  • Ravine II Park | 1699 S. Ravine Pkwy. Toledo, Ohio 43605
  • Bowman Park | 4793 Jackman Rd. Toledo, Ohio 43612

The city says it will help accommodate reasonable requests for recycling help. If you need assistance, contact Joan Easler, ADA administrator with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at 419-245-1059.

