Two injured in Christmas day shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police confirm that two people were injured in a shooting on Christmas day.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Fernwood just before 7:00 pm. Police have not named a suspect or provided information about the extent of the victims’ injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates as they become available.

