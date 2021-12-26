Traffic
Two injured in Christmas day shooting

TPD responded to the 600 block of Fernwood just before 7:00 on Christmas day.
By Kayla Molander
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police confirm that two people were injured in a shooting on Christmas day.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Fernwood just before 7:00 pm. Police have not named a suspect or provided information about the extent of the victims’ injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates as they become available.

