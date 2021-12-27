Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

12/26: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

A wintry mix possible later tonight, then again on Tuesday.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Cloudy during the evening with lows in the low 30s, then rain and possibly a wintry mix arrives after midnight. Rising temps overnight will change any wintry precipitation over to plain rain by sunrise Monday. MONDAY: Morning rain will give way to a lingering afternoon shower with highs in the low 50s. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 30s. TUESDAY: Highs in the low to mid-40s with another round of rain arriving, possibly starting as a period of snow. A brief slushy accumulation can’t be ruled out. Any wintry precipitation will changeover to plain rain by the evening hours. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Wednesday, highs in the mid-40s. A bit of light snow possible Thursday morning, then partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s are expected. Mostly sunny for New Year’s Eve on Friday with highs in the mid-40s. Highs near 40 for New Year’s Day on Saturday with a mix of rain and snow possible. Then colder for Sunday with snow possible and highs in the low 30s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD responded to the 600 block of Fernwood just before 7:00 on Christmas day.
Two injured in Christmas day shooting
One person is dead after being stuck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-75 in Hancock...
Person crossing I-75 hit and killed by vehicles
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire on Fernwood Ave around 4:30am.
Community devastated after young boy killed in a Christmas Eve house fire
The "Sunrise in Ohio" license plate caught flack after it was initially introduced because the...
New Ohio license plate design becomes standard Wednesday
The thief opened the gifts and discarded them in the man's backyard.
Family finds stolen Christmas presents, tries to reunite with owners

Latest News

12/26: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
12/26: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Dec. 26, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Dec. 26, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Dec. 26, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Dec. 26, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
12/25: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/25: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast