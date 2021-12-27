12/26: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Cloudy during the evening with lows in the low 30s, then rain and possibly a wintry mix arrives after midnight. Rising temps overnight will change any wintry precipitation over to plain rain by sunrise Monday. MONDAY: Morning rain will give way to a lingering afternoon shower with highs in the low 50s. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 30s. TUESDAY: Highs in the low to mid-40s with another round of rain arriving, possibly starting as a period of snow. A brief slushy accumulation can’t be ruled out. Any wintry precipitation will changeover to plain rain by the evening hours. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Wednesday, highs in the mid-40s. A bit of light snow possible Thursday morning, then partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s are expected. Mostly sunny for New Year’s Eve on Friday with highs in the mid-40s. Highs near 40 for New Year’s Day on Saturday with a mix of rain and snow possible. Then colder for Sunday with snow possible and highs in the low 30s.

