12/27: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

It’s a messy few days leading into the new year, with slushy snow accumulations likely Tuesday afternoon/evening (1-2″, mostly on grassy/elevated surfaces, clearing before midnight). More flurries are possible early Thursday morning, with New Year’s Eve looking calmer and drier with highs in the mid-40s. That dry spell will be short-lived, with another system rolling in late on New Year’s Day, delivering more rain/snow to NW Ohio/SE Michigan.

