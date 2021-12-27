Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
12/27: Dan's Monday Evening Forecast

Messy last few days of 2021... and first days of 2022
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s a messy few days leading into the new year, with slushy snow accumulations likely Tuesday afternoon/evening (1-2″, mostly on grassy/elevated surfaces, clearing before midnight). More flurries are possible early Thursday morning, with New Year’s Eve looking calmer and drier with highs in the mid-40s. That dry spell will be short-lived, with another system rolling in late on New Year’s Day, delivering more rain/snow to NW Ohio/SE Michigan.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Dec. 27, 2021: Heather’s Monday Noon Forecast
Dec. 27, 2021: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast
Dec. 27, 2021: Heather’s Monday Noon Forecast
