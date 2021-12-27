Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Bellevue man dies in early morning crash

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bellevue man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Seneca County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened around 1:20 a.m. on County Rd. 34 in Thompson Township.

Authorities said Brian Sampsel, 41, was driving a minivan westbound on the road when he drove off the right side of the road and began to lose control. He reentered the roadway and overcorrected, again driving off the right side. The vehicle struck a tree, overturned several times, and ejected Sampsel.

Sampsel was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers -- Maxwell Alle, 22, and Evan Sampsel, 25 -- both sustained minor injuries and were released from the hospital.

Neither Brian Sampsel nor Alle was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Authorities believe alcohol consumption is a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD responded to the 600 block of Fernwood just before 7:00 on Christmas day.
Two injured in Christmas day shooting
One person is dead after being stuck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-75 in Hancock...
Person crossing I-75 hit and killed by vehicles
The "Sunrise in Ohio" license plate caught flack after it was initially introduced because the...
New Ohio license plate design becomes standard Wednesday
Michigan State Police cruiser (file)
Six arrested in Christmas morning car dealership break-in attempt
The thief opened the gifts and discarded them in the man's backyard.
Family finds stolen Christmas presents, tries to reunite with owners

Latest News

Five people made it to safety during a house fire on Monday, Dec. 27.
Family safely escapes Monday house fire in Genoa
Lockett died in a house fire on Christmas Eve.
Friends, family remember 9-year-old killed in Christmas Eve house fire
vigil
Vigil for nine-year-old killed in house fire
Walleye set attendance record at Winterfest
Walleye set attendance record at Winterfest