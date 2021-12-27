Bellevue man dies in early morning crash

SENECA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bellevue man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Seneca County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened around 1:20 a.m. on County Rd. 34 in Thompson Township.

Authorities said Brian Sampsel, 41, was driving a minivan westbound on the road when he drove off the right side of the road and began to lose control. He reentered the roadway and overcorrected, again driving off the right side. The vehicle struck a tree, overturned several times, and ejected Sampsel.

Sampsel was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers -- Maxwell Alle, 22, and Evan Sampsel, 25 -- both sustained minor injuries and were released from the hospital.

Neither Brian Sampsel nor Alle was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Authorities believe alcohol consumption is a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

