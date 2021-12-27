Calif. man killed in shark attack on Christmas Eve

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KSBY) - A 31-year-old man who was boogie boarding in California the day before Christmas died after he was bitten by a shark.

The Morro Bay Harbor Department received a phone call about a shark attack at 10:45 a.m. Friday. A 31-year-old man died in the attack off Morro Bay City Beach. The victim’s name has not been released.

“The City of Morro Bay’s heart goes out to the victim’s family at this time of the year. Our heart just goes out and our condolences,” said Morro Bay Harbor Director Eric Endersby.

First responders say the bite appeared to be from a great white shark, but that has not been confirmed.

The Harbor Department cleared the water as soon as possible after the attack. Officials say signs were posted warning beachgoers of the fatal attack, and people were not allowed in the water for 24 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Shark bites are rare and very few result in death, but shark sightings are not as uncommon at Central Coast beaches.

“It’s the wilderness. You’re out in the wilderness, and just like there are mountain lions out in the hills and rattlesnakes, it’s just something you need to be aware of,” Endersby said.

The last fatal shark attack in San Luis Obispo County took place at Avila Beach in 2003. A 50-year-old woman was killed.

