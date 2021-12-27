Traffic
Family safely escapes Monday house fire in Genoa

Five people made it to safety during a house fire on Monday, Dec. 27.
Five people made it to safety during a house fire on Monday, Dec. 27.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) - Five people safely escaped during a house fire early Monday morning in Genoa.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. for a home on Manor Dr. According to the Allen-Clay Township fire chief, the family had a fire in the fireplace on Sunday night. The parents noticed an unusual smell before bed and saw flames coming through the chimney.

Two adults and three children all made it to safety with no injuries reported. The house had working smoke alarms.

There was significant damage to the attic.

The chief reminds homeowners to clean their chimneys before starting fires.

