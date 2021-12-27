TMA hosting The Great Art Escape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art is hosting its annual The Great Art Escape with a variety of events from December 29 through January 2.

Admission to the Museum during The Great Art Escape is free, although admission for special exhibitions, programs, and parking still apply.

Register online at tickets.toledomuseum.org or by phone by calling (419) 255-8000 ext. 7448 during Museum hours.

For more information, visit the Museum’s website.

