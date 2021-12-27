Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo woman accused of assaulting grandmother, stealing TV, vehicle

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a Toledo woman who allegedly stole a television and vehicle from her grandmother on Sunday night.

According to police, Serenity Schwimmer, 26, assaulted and bound her grandmother, 81-year-old Elizabeth Schwimmer around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of W. Alexis.

Serenity Schwimmer fled the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD responded to the 600 block of Fernwood just before 7:00 on Christmas day.
Two injured in Christmas day shooting
One person is dead after being stuck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-75 in Hancock...
Person crossing I-75 hit and killed by vehicles
The "Sunrise in Ohio" license plate caught flack after it was initially introduced because the...
New Ohio license plate design becomes standard Wednesday
Michigan State Police cruiser (file)
Six arrested in Christmas morning car dealership break-in attempt
The thief opened the gifts and discarded them in the man's backyard.
Family finds stolen Christmas presents, tries to reunite with owners

Latest News

Bellevue man dies in early morning crash
Five people made it to safety during a house fire on Monday, Dec. 27.
Family safely escapes Monday house fire in Genoa
Lockett died in a house fire on Christmas Eve.
Friends, family remember 9-year-old killed in Christmas Eve house fire
vigil
Vigil for nine-year-old killed in house fire