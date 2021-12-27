Toledo woman accused of assaulting grandmother, stealing TV, vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a Toledo woman who allegedly stole a television and vehicle from her grandmother on Sunday night.

According to police, Serenity Schwimmer, 26, assaulted and bound her grandmother, 81-year-old Elizabeth Schwimmer around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of W. Alexis.

Serenity Schwimmer fled the scene.

