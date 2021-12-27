Two of the Swanton Jan. 6 rioters expected to take plea deal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawyers for two of the Swanton Jan. 6 rioters at the U.S. Capitol waived a pre-trial hearing Monday in the hopes of securing a plea deal.

Jodi Lynn Wilson and her son, Cole Temple surrendered to FBI agents back in August. Authorities also charged Gabriel Burress and Madison Pettit. The four are from Swanton.

The two were expected in court Tuesday, but a 60 day extension has been issued.

Wilson and Temple are charged with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, demonstrating in a U.S. Capitol building and two counts of disorderly conduct.

