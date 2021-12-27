Walleye set attendance record at Winterfest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s hockey team made history Sunday night on a baseball field.

11,231 fans showed up to watch the Toledo Walleye play the Kalamazoo K-Wings at Fifth Third Field, a baseball park transformed into a hockey venue. It’s the largest attendance figure ever recorded at a hockey game in Toledo.

If you're at the game tonight, you're part of the LARGEST crowd to ever watch a hockey game in Toledo.



To all 11,231 of you - thank you. 🤝#GoWalleye | #Winterfest2021 pic.twitter.com/lmzHKNAhyN — Toledo Walleye (@ToledoWalleye) December 27, 2021

The game was the first of two outdoor home games scheduled for the Walleye as part of Winterfest 2021, hosted at the home of the Toledo Mud Hens baseball team.

The Walleye lost 3-2 in a shootout. The team returns to the outdoor rink on New Year’s Eve to host the Indianapolis Fuel. The date will mark the Walleye’s first New Year’s Eve game in team history.

Iacopelli's GW in the shootout pic.twitter.com/pemk8KBpmL — Kalamazoo Wings (@KalamazooWings) December 27, 2021

Winterfest runs through Jan. 2. The event has featured games ranging from the youth to the college level. It’s also hosted open skates and a game between Toledo legends and Detroit Red Wings alumni.

