Walleye set attendance record at Winterfest

11,231 fans showed up to watch the Toledo Walleye play at Fifth Third Field Sunday night. It’s the largest attendance figure ever recorded at a hockey game in Toledo’s history.(WTVG)
By Josh Croup
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s hockey team made history Sunday night on a baseball field.

11,231 fans showed up to watch the Toledo Walleye play the Kalamazoo K-Wings at Fifth Third Field, a baseball park transformed into a hockey venue. It’s the largest attendance figure ever recorded at a hockey game in Toledo.

The game was the first of two outdoor home games scheduled for the Walleye as part of Winterfest 2021, hosted at the home of the Toledo Mud Hens baseball team.

The Walleye lost 3-2 in a shootout. The team returns to the outdoor rink on New Year’s Eve to host the Indianapolis Fuel. The date will mark the Walleye’s first New Year’s Eve game in team history.

Winterfest runs through Jan. 2. The event has featured games ranging from the youth to the college level. It’s also hosted open skates and a game between Toledo legends and Detroit Red Wings alumni.

