12/28: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

After tonight’s rain/snow mix clears early, we’ll dry out for the midweek in the low-40s... but only temporarily. Another light wintry mix will roll in for Thursday AM, though little accumulation is expected. The alternating pattern will continue, with a dry New Year’s Eve in the mid to upper-40s followed by more rain/snow on New Year’s Day as temps hover much closer to freezing Sunday. Temps will feel much more like winter heading into the first work week of 2022, with highs near freezing and lows in the teens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.