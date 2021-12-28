Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Sylvania Township

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide in Sylvania Township.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office performed autopsies on the bodies of Annemarie Marksbury, 60, and Robert Marksbury, 60. The cause of death in both cases was a gunshot wound to the head.

The manner of death in the case of Annemarie Marksbury was a homicide, and the manner of death in the case of Robert Marksburg was suicide.

The case is being investigated by the Sylvania Township Police Department.

Authorities received a call on Monday morning to check the safety of a woman who didn’t come to work. Officers arrived at the home at 9:49 a.m., finding both people dead in the garage.

According to the Sylvania Township Police Chief Paul Long, officers had never visited the home in the past for any other calls.

