Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Sylvania Township
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide in Sylvania Township.
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office performed autopsies on the bodies of Annemarie Marksbury, 60, and Robert Marksbury, 60. The cause of death in both cases was a gunshot wound to the head.
The manner of death in the case of Annemarie Marksbury was a homicide, and the manner of death in the case of Robert Marksburg was suicide.
The case is being investigated by the Sylvania Township Police Department.
Authorities received a call on Monday morning to check the safety of a woman who didn’t come to work. Officers arrived at the home at 9:49 a.m., finding both people dead in the garage.
According to the Sylvania Township Police Chief Paul Long, officers had never visited the home in the past for any other calls.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.