Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Sylvania Township

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide in Sylvania Township.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office performed autopsies on the bodies of Annemarie Marksbury, 60, and Robert Marksbury, 60. The cause of death in both cases was a gunshot wound to the head.

The manner of death in the case of Annemarie Marksbury was a homicide, and the manner of death in the case of Robert Marksburg was suicide.

The case is being investigated by the Sylvania Township Police Department.

Authorities received a call on Monday morning to check the safety of a woman who didn’t come to work. Officers arrived at the home at 9:49 a.m., finding both people dead in the garage.

According to the Sylvania Township Police Chief Paul Long, officers had never visited the home in the past for any other calls.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of a house on Western Ave. are seen on Tuesday, Dec. 28, the day after an explosion.
House explosion in south Toledo injures neighbor, rescue crews search debris
Toledo woman accused of assaulting grandmother, stealing TV, vehicle
“We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in seven cages and...
Hundreds of parakeets dropped off at Michigan animal shelter
Michigan State Police cruiser (file)
Six arrested in Christmas morning car dealership break-in attempt
One person is dead after being stuck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-75 in Hancock...
Person crossing I-75 hit and killed by vehicles

Latest News

Moment of Science: Champagne
Monroe County Sheriff's office will be hosting the Arrive Alive Tour at the Monroe County Fair.
Suspect allegedly steals school bus, leads Monroe Co. deputies on high speed chase
The project has dealt with a few unexpected delays
Fundraiser closing for Glass City River Wall
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Body of woman found in West Toledo vacant lot