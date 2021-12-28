Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Body of woman found in West Toledo vacant lot

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are continuing to investigate after the body of a woman was found in a vacant lot in West Toledo on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a lot at Pinewood and Forest avenues around 7 a.m. They have not released a cause of death.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office confirmed the woman’s identity as Marla Cortland. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders look on at a house explosion on the corner of Western and Eldred in south...
House explosion in south Toledo injures neighbor, rescue crews search debris
Toledo woman accused of assaulting grandmother, stealing TV, vehicle
Michigan State Police cruiser (file)
Six arrested in Christmas morning car dealership break-in attempt
“We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in seven cages and...
Hundreds of parakeets dropped off at Michigan animal shelter
One person is dead after being stuck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-75 in Hancock...
Person crossing I-75 hit and killed by vehicles

Latest News

Local couple goes global, featured on GMA.
Local sustainable candle company goes global
Bill allows non-teaching staff to sub at Michigan schools
Bill allows non-teaching staff to sub at Michigan schools
Finds in the 419: Gathered Glassblowing Studio
Finds in the 419: Gathered Glassblowing Studio
Finds in the 419: Gathered Glassblowing Studio
Finds in the 419: Gathered Glassblowing Studio