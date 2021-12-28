Body of woman found in West Toledo vacant lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are continuing to investigate after the body of a woman was found in a vacant lot in West Toledo on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a lot at Pinewood and Forest avenues around 7 a.m. They have not released a cause of death.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office confirmed the woman’s identity as Marla Cortland. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

