Body of woman found in West Toledo vacant lot
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are continuing to investigate after the body of a woman was found in a vacant lot in West Toledo on Monday morning.
Officers responded to a lot at Pinewood and Forest avenues around 7 a.m. They have not released a cause of death.
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office confirmed the woman’s identity as Marla Cortland. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
