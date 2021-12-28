Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community is rallying around the family of a 9-year-old who was killed in a house fire on Christmas Eve.

Amare Lockett was in the fourth grade at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish in Toledo.

On Christmas Eve, Lockett’s home of Fernwood Avenue caught fire and the little boy did not survive.

“He just had a smile that lit up the entire room,” said Greg Sattler, Principal of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish. “Amare was your typical fourth grader. He was always wanting to have fun and always playing around with his friends.”

His parents, two siblings and cousin were injured in the fire and recovering in the hospital, according to family members.

Sattler said Lockett’s older sister was a sixth grader at the school.

“Our school and family are obviously very shaken by this,” said Sattler. “It’s not something that you expect to hear about a fellow classmate or student in the school.”

The school is now supporting the family, who lost everything in the fire, by collecting donations of clothing and toiletry items.

“We always tell our kids it is important to give to others and not we can see the immediate impact,” explained Sattler. “We know exactly who this is going to help and how this is going to help them.”

Donations are being accepted in the school’s main office off Belluvue Road.

They are asking for the following items:

Adult Male: Shirt 3x, Pants 3x, Coats 3x, Shoes 14

Adult Female- Shirt XL, Pants XL, Coat xL, Shoes 10

Teenage Male age 17 - Shirt xL, Pants xL, Coats xL, shoes 11

Teenage Male age 19- shirt Lg, pants Lg, Coat Lg, shoes 10

Youth Female age 12 - shirt Lg, pants Lg, coat Lg, shoes 8 1/2

Teenage Female age 19- shirt Lg, pants Lg, coat Lg, shoe 7

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

