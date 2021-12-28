Dine in the 419: Grumpy’s Famous Garbage Salad

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On this week’s Dine in the 419 we take you to a lunch spot that is famous for a special salad, the one and only Garbage Salad at Grumpy’s!

“The original garbage salad is our staple and then we added the southwest Garbage salad, Nantucket, Greek and the vegan garbage salad,” says Casey-Mulvaney Pollock, the new owner of Grumpy’s.

Casey says the poppyseed dressing is the key to it all. “We make all of our dressings homamde with the best quality ingredients with the same pattern of 11 ingredients in each salad,” Casey shares.

“We’ve started with our lettuce blend, so this is a regular garbage salad, and you’re going to start with your onions, a tablespoon of raisins, now you’re going to take a quarter cup of mushrooms, a quarter cup of feta cheese, half a cup of our mozzarella and our provolone blend, half a cup of our grilled chicken right on top, a tablespoon of bacon, but we usually go a little overboard on the bacon because everyone loves bacon - homemade pita chips and croutons.”

Some other popular dishes include the Grilled Chicken Delx with chicken, bacon banana peppers and muenster cheese, and their Veggie Grilled Cheese Sandiwch, with three types of cheese, Swiss, American and Cheddar.

Grumpy’s is open for lunch Monday-Friday 10am-2pm

34 S Huron St, Toledo, OH 43604

