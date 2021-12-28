Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Dine in the 419: Grumpy’s Famous Garbage Salad

Behind the scenes of the salad people can’t stop talking about!
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On this week’s Dine in the 419 we take you to a lunch spot that is famous for a special salad, the one and only Garbage Salad at Grumpy’s!

“The original garbage salad is our staple and then we added the southwest Garbage salad, Nantucket, Greek and the vegan garbage salad,” says Casey-Mulvaney Pollock, the new owner of Grumpy’s.

Casey says the poppyseed dressing is the key to it all. “We make all of our dressings homamde with the best quality ingredients with the same pattern of 11 ingredients in each salad,” Casey shares.

“We’ve started with our lettuce blend, so this is a regular garbage salad, and you’re going to start with your onions, a tablespoon of raisins, now you’re going to take a quarter cup of mushrooms, a quarter cup of feta cheese, half a cup of our mozzarella and our provolone blend, half a cup of our grilled chicken right on top, a tablespoon of bacon, but we usually go a little overboard on the bacon because everyone loves bacon - homemade pita chips and croutons.”

Some other popular dishes include the Grilled Chicken Delx with chicken, bacon banana peppers and muenster cheese, and their Veggie Grilled Cheese Sandiwch, with three types of cheese, Swiss, American and Cheddar.

Grumpy’s is open for lunch Monday-Friday 10am-2pm

34 S Huron St, Toledo, OH 43604

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD responded to the 600 block of Fernwood just before 7:00 on Christmas day.
Two injured in Christmas day shooting
One person is dead after being stuck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-75 in Hancock...
Person crossing I-75 hit and killed by vehicles
Michigan State Police cruiser (file)
Six arrested in Christmas morning car dealership break-in attempt
The "Sunrise in Ohio" license plate caught flack after it was initially introduced because the...
New Ohio license plate design becomes standard Wednesday
Emergency responders look on at a house explosion on the corner of Western and Eldred in south...
Emergency crews on the scene of a house explosion in south Toledo

Latest News

Local company creates sustainable candles
Toledo couple creates international sustainable candle success
A patient gets tested for COVID-19 previously.
Omicron outbreak leads to scramble for at-home rapid COVID tests
Emergency responders look on at a house explosion on the corner of Western and Eldred in south...
Emergency crews on the scene of a house explosion in south Toledo
Swanton residents are seen inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots in...
Two of the Swanton Jan. 6 rioters expected to take plea deal