Fundraiser closing for Glass City River Wall

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Kickstarter to raise money to finish the Glass City River Wall is coming to a close, and the fundraiser is well short of its goal.

As of Tuesday morning, $28,895 has been pledged of the $50,000 goal or 57 percent of the total. With a Kickstarter campaign, though, the full amount must be reached before the raised money is released to the organization.

The Kickstarter campaign ends on Friday. If you’d like to donate, go to the fundraiser website.

