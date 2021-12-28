Traffic
Omicron outbreak leads to scramble for at-home rapid COVID tests

A patient gets tested for COVID-19 previously.
A patient gets tested for COVID-19 previously.(WLBT)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re looking for an at-home COVID test you are probably out of luck.

The area health departments like Lucas and Fulton are out of them.

And a check of area pharmacies shows they are almost all sold out of them.

On the heels of a busy holiday weekend, as people look to travel and get back to work, this shortage is very concerning for some.

Amadia Levinsky says she has a preemie baby at home and she can’t an at-home test. “Calling around and nobody had them. They’re just saying we’re out. We don’t have any we won’t be getting any for a while.”

Area urgent care medical centers and pharmacies are giving rapid and PCR tests. You do have to make an appointment for them. Amanda Smith is the Administrator of the 7 Greater Toledo Urgent Care Centers and says “We are full from before we open until the time we close at night.”

But in addition to the rapid and PCR test, their centers also offer a 30-minute turnaround result on the PCR test. Smith says “We can actually run a PCR in-house. It is not covered by insurance so it is 150 dollars. But it is the same quality if we sent it out to a lab and you waited 3 days.” If you want to wait, most insurances do cover the regular wait time on the PCR or rapid test.

Most pharmacies and health departments say they don’t know when their next shipments of the rapid tests are coming next. They recommend checking a location before you travel there to purchase one.

