One person sent to hospital after Tuesday morning shooting
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Tuesday morning in North Toledo.
Police were called to the 300 block of Kosciusko before 4 a.m. Toledo Police confirmed one male is in the hospital in unknown condition.
Officials have not identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
