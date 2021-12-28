Traffic
One person sent to hospital after Tuesday morning shooting

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on Kosciusko in North Toledo on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on Kosciusko in North Toledo on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Tuesday morning in North Toledo.

Police were called to the 300 block of Kosciusko before 4 a.m. Toledo Police confirmed one male is in the hospital in unknown condition.

Officials have not identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

