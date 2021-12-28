Traffic
Some Cleveland Browns fans threw away Baker Mayfield gear, burned his jersey after loss to Packers (videos)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) signs autographs before an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) signs autographs before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec 25. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.(Source: AP Images)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns fans did not get the Christmas present they hoped for on Saturday when the team lost 24-22 to the Green Bay Packers.

Baker Mayfield threw for over 220 years and two touchdowns in the loss, but his four interceptions is what frustrated some Browns fans the most.

After the game, one social media user doused Mayfield’s No. 6 jersey in lighter fluid and set it on fire.

The video is originally from a Facebook Live that contains explicit language.

A similar jersey is listed on the Cleveland Browns online team shop for approximately $90.

A second apparent Browns fan shared a video of a sock with Mayfield’s design on it being thrown into the garbage.

The 7-8 Browns, with playoff hopes still barely on the line, have two games remaining on the schedule: Jan. 3, 2022 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh and Jan. 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

