Some Cleveland Browns fans threw away Baker Mayfield gear, burned his jersey after loss to Packers (videos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns fans did not get the Christmas present they hoped for on Saturday when the team lost 24-22 to the Green Bay Packers.

Baker Mayfield threw for over 220 years and two touchdowns in the loss, but his four interceptions is what frustrated some Browns fans the most.

After the game, one social media user doused Mayfield’s No. 6 jersey in lighter fluid and set it on fire.

Browns fans already burning Baker Mayfields jersey 🤣🤣🤣 *not my video btw #browns pic.twitter.com/lClvqr8AYZ — Cool Jay ®️ (@cooljay__2) December 26, 2021

The video is originally from a Facebook Live that contains explicit language.

A similar jersey is listed on the Cleveland Browns online team shop for approximately $90.

A second apparent Browns fan shared a video of a sock with Mayfield’s design on it being thrown into the garbage.

It’s time to admit it. #6 isn’t it pic.twitter.com/tud2ugsE1E — CLE4LIFE (@cleforlife2369) December 26, 2021

The 7-8 Browns, with playoff hopes still barely on the line, have two games remaining on the schedule: Jan. 3, 2022 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh and Jan. 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland.

