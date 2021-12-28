Suspect allegedly steals school bus, leads Monroe Co. deputies on high speed chase

IDA, Mich. (WTVG) - A person who stole a school bus in Monroe County led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase on Tuesday morning.

A St. Mary’s Catholic School bus was allegedly stolen, and the suspect led Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase for approximately 15 minutes before they pulled over on Lewis Ave. in Ida.

The suspect was allegedly intoxicated.

