Suspect allegedly steals school bus, leads Monroe Co. deputies on high speed chase
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
IDA, Mich. (WTVG) - A person who stole a school bus in Monroe County led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase on Tuesday morning.
A St. Mary’s Catholic School bus was allegedly stolen, and the suspect led Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase for approximately 15 minutes before they pulled over on Lewis Ave. in Ida.
The suspect was allegedly intoxicated.
