Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Suspect allegedly steals school bus, leads Monroe Co. deputies on high speed chase

Monroe County Sheriff's office will be hosting the Arrive Alive Tour at the Monroe County Fair.
Monroe County Sheriff's office will be hosting the Arrive Alive Tour at the Monroe County Fair.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDA, Mich. (WTVG) - A person who stole a school bus in Monroe County led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase on Tuesday morning.

A St. Mary’s Catholic School bus was allegedly stolen, and the suspect led Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase for approximately 15 minutes before they pulled over on Lewis Ave. in Ida.

The suspect was allegedly intoxicated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of a house on Western Ave. are seen on Tuesday, Dec. 28, the day after an explosion.
House explosion in south Toledo injures neighbor, rescue crews search debris
Toledo woman accused of assaulting grandmother, stealing TV, vehicle
“We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in seven cages and...
Hundreds of parakeets dropped off at Michigan animal shelter
Michigan State Police cruiser (file)
Six arrested in Christmas morning car dealership break-in attempt
One person is dead after being stuck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-75 in Hancock...
Person crossing I-75 hit and killed by vehicles

Latest News

The project has dealt with a few unexpected delays
Fundraiser closing for Glass City River Wall
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Body of woman found in West Toledo vacant lot
Local couple goes global, featured on GMA.
Local sustainable candle company goes global
Bill allows non-teaching staff to sub at Michigan schools
Bill allows non-teaching staff to sub at Michigan schools