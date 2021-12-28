Toledo couple creates international sustainable candle success

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four years ago Cyndi and Chris Hileman had no idea that their solution for what to do with empty candle holders would turn into an international success.

“I love candles and have loved them like any other girl so I would go to the store and try to find them like any other girl, but most of them were in glass containers,” Cynthia shares. “I felt so bad with just putting them in recycling bin because I didn’t have a use for glass containers anymore.”

So Cyndi started making candles in ceramic planters. Then, her husband Chris had an idea when a friend sent Cyndi her card made out of seed paper.

“I picked up one of our candles and the seed paper and said huh... this seems to go well together!” Chris laughs.

And Hyggelight candles was born. These candles are all about eco-friendly sustainability, where every part of the candle can be used, and turned into a planter for wildflowers.

“We pour the candles into these ceramic planter pots and this piece of paper is actually embedded with wild flower seeds so once the candle is completely empty you fill the planter with soil, and you plant this piece of paper just like you plant any other seed and it sprouts wildflowers, so nothing about this product that gets thrown away,” Chris explains.

The Hilemans say they always knew they wanted to start an online business, but testing product at local craft fairs in Cleveland first was key.

“Once we had our first Christmas, and it went unbelievably well, we just went with it,” Cyndi shares.

Chris quit his full-time banking job and the husband-wife duo became full-time entrepreneurs. They contribute much of their success to their sales backgrounds, and Cyndi’s marketing efforts reaching out to local reporters and social media influencers. The long hours leading to international pay off, with attention from Good Morning America.

This month, the couple made their fifth appearance on the network show.

“We were just blown away about how excited people were about this simple idea and the fact that nobody had done it before,” Cyndi shares.

The Hilemans went form working in their basement to renting a space at lot industries, to now running a 7,000 square foot operation on Locust street. And although they can take their business anywhere, they say keeping the candle burning bright in the Glass City makes a lot of sense.

“One of the biggest advantages of doing an e-commerce business here in Toledo - it’s centrally located in the United States, so it’s inexpensive to ship really anywhere West Coast or East Coast, and then also us being a manufacturer as well it gives us a closer hands to product, so we don’t have to hand off quality control to another organization,” Chris says.

The Hilemans now have more time to spend with their two children and to travel the world. They share some advice to fellow entrepreneurs.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out to as many influencers in your product area - reach out to as many as you can,” shares Cyndi.

Chris adds, “the other important part about advertising on Instagram, it has to be a product that people are excited about talking about.

While 97% of sales are now global, you can still order online at thegrowingcandle.com and pick up your order right here in Toledo.

