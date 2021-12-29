12/29: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thursday morning will carry a light rain/snow mix -- not nearly as intense/widespread as Tuesday’s round -- before we’re setting up for a mostly dry New Year’s Eve. The big night itself could see isolated showers starting to move up from the southwest again, with more widespread rain giving way to cooler temps and converting to snow by Saturday PM. It’s looking more likely we’ll wake up to snow on the ground Sunday morning, though amounts are hard to pin down at present. In any case, bank on highs staying below freezing that day.

