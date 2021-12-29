Traffic
12/29: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Light rain/snow mix tonight; stronger system for New Year’s weekend
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday morning will carry a light rain/snow mix -- not nearly as intense/widespread as Tuesday’s round -- before we’re setting up for a mostly dry New Year’s Eve. The big night itself could see isolated showers starting to move up from the southwest again, with more widespread rain giving way to cooler temps and converting to snow by Saturday PM. It’s looking more likely we’ll wake up to snow on the ground Sunday morning, though amounts are hard to pin down at present. In any case, bank on highs staying below freezing that day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

