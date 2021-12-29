Traffic
12/29: Derek’s Wednesday AM Forecast

Locally dense fog this morning, then a bit of rain and snow later Wednesday night.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TODAY: Areas of fog this morning can be locally dense, but that fog is expected to dissipate by the mid to late morning hours. Otherwise mostly cloudy today with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s. TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few rain and snow showers, mainly after midnight. A dusting of snow can’t be ruled out, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces, with lows in the low 30s. THURSDAY: After a lingering morning rain or snow shower, mostly cloudy the rest of the day with highs in the low 40s. EXTENDED: Mild and partly sunny for New Year’s Eve with highs in the low 50s. A bit of rain possible during the evening, then rain is likely later Friday night into Saturday. Highs early Saturday in the mid-40s falling into the 30s during the afternoon. Rain will mix with and changeover to snow Saturday night, then a bit of snow for Sunday with highs around 30. Light accumulations will be possible.

