Company hiring for food service workers at Walleye games, Huntington Center events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - AVI Foodsystems, which handles food vending and service for events at the Huntington Center, Fifth Third Field, and Seagate Centre, is hosting a hiring event in January.

The company is looking to fill 40-45 positions in January for immediate staffing needs. The positions include warehouse workers, suite attendants, bartenders, banquet servers, concession stand attendants, grill cooks, culinary staff, cooks and prep cooks, dishwashers and utility, and more.

The hiring event will be on January 3 and 4, from 3-6 p.m. on both days at the Huntington Center, Aquarium entrance off N. Huron St.

All applicants should bring a valid state ID or driver’s license, and social security card or birth certificate to the job fair. Applicants will be required to complete a job application and onboarding to qualify for positions.

