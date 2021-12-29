Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Company hiring for food service workers at Walleye games, Huntington Center events

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - AVI Foodsystems, which handles food vending and service for events at the Huntington Center, Fifth Third Field, and Seagate Centre, is hosting a hiring event in January.

The company is looking to fill 40-45 positions in January for immediate staffing needs. The positions include warehouse workers, suite attendants, bartenders, banquet servers, concession stand attendants, grill cooks, culinary staff, cooks and prep cooks, dishwashers and utility, and more.

The hiring event will be on January 3 and 4, from 3-6 p.m. on both days at the Huntington Center, Aquarium entrance off N. Huron St.

AVI Foodsystems, which handles vending and food service for the Toledo Walleye, is hosting a...
AVI Foodsystems, which handles vending and food service for the Toledo Walleye, is hosting a job fair on Jan. 3 and 4.(WTVG)

All applicants should bring a valid state ID or driver’s license, and social security card or birth certificate to the job fair. Applicants will be required to complete a job application and onboarding to qualify for positions.

For more information, follow this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Sylvania Township
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Body of woman found in West Toledo vacant lot
The remains of a house on Western Ave. are seen on Tuesday, Dec. 28, the day after an explosion.
House explosion in south Toledo injures neighbor, rescue crews search debris
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on Kosciusko in North Toledo on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
19-year-old man sent to hospital after Tuesday morning shooting
Family may lose home as son recovers from baseball bat attack
Family may lose home as son recovers from baseball bat attack

Latest News

13abc Marketplace: Gallon, Takacs & Boissonault
13abc Marketplace: Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault
13abc Marketplace: Toledo Humane Society
13abc Marketplace: Toledo Humane Society
Fox Run of Findlay
Nurses walk out at Fox Run of Findlay, National Guard comes to aid
FILE
Ohio’s minimum wage to increase for certain employees at start of 2022