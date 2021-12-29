Family may lose home as son recovers from baseball bat attack

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Another hurdle for a Swanton family who almost lost their son to a brutal attack 3 years ago. They might lose their home and now they’re trying to figure out what’s next

Marcus bailey’s family has found recovery going well in Swanton. They may soon be uprooted. They’re not mad, they’re just trying to figure out “plan B.”

There was a point 3 years ago when the question was would Bailey make it through the night. Now his biggest question is what’s for lunch.

“My number one thing from the moment he got hurt was could he feel love, could he feel joy, could he feel happiness? That was my number one thing and he does,” said Shelly Bailey, Marcus’ mother.

He walks but his balance is still affected after the brain injury he suffered after being attacked with a baseball bat in 2018 in Toledo. The family rented a Swanton home after, a home that only needed a few modifications for Marcus to live comfortably.

“He wasn’t born with these disabilities. He was kinda thrown into them and we had to find our way,” said Shelly Bailey.

Recently they found out the property is about to be rezoned commercial and the home owner is looking to sell. The Bailey’s aren’t mad but they’re planning.

“Nothing wrong … just she’s got to do what she’s got to do for her but in turn I’m in panic mode trying to find a house that will accommodate our needs for him,” said Shelly Bailey.

They’d like to stay in Fulton County where he already receives services and he’s thriving. They’ve always paid rent and bills so they’re not looking for that, just a spot to keep the progress going.

“You roll with it or get rolled by it,” said Shelly Bailey.

When and if the zoning does go through, the family has already been promised 60 days notice so they’ve been given plenty of time and notice. The hope is that they find the right landing spot.

