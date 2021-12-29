Kid COVID hospitalizations spike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area children’s hospitals are packed with kids with COVID.

In fact, the latest national figures show that child hospitalizations for COVID have increased 52% over the past month, with Ohio among the top 5 states for child COVID hospitalizations.

There are a couple of reasons for this.

First is the increased transmission rate of Omicron which is estimated to be up to 70% more contagious than Delta.

And all viruses are more contagious right now because it’s Winter.

A lot of kids are unvaccinated or not completely vaccinated leaving them completely vulnerable.

The Omicron variant also affects children differently depending on their vaccination status.

Pediatrician Dr. RW Mills MD of Pediatric Care Associates in Sylvania says “The unimmunized kids the symptoms are similar to Delta. Primarily respiratory so we’re seeing a lot of kids that require oxygen. Respiratory distress difficulty breathing.

Kids who are partially immunized or immunized tend to we’re seeing more severe sore throats, headaches, body aches dehydration, and some gastrointestinal symptoms so literally it depends on if you’re immunized, partially immunized, or immunized as to what types of symptoms you’re seeing.”

