Moment of Science: Champagne

This weekend, over 360 million glasses of champagne will be used to toast to one’s health, well-being, and resolutions broken within the first few hours. Let’s take a look at that favorite New Year’s drink... created by accident!

In our beer episode, we talked about yeast converting sugars into alcohol... well, from about the 14th to 19th centuries, Europe underwent what’s called the “Little Ice Age”. That colder weather temporarily slowed/stopped fermentation for wine in the cellar every winter, and ramped up again in the spring. All that extra CO2 made bottles figuratively explode off the shelves! Enter Dom Perignon, a Trappist monk and brilliant sommelier tasked first with solving the CO2 problem, then adding more bubbles as tastes changed over the years. Many accounts say he was NOT the inventor of sparkling wine, no matter how popular he became in his home region of Champagne, France; he was, however, acknowledged as the first to experiment with blending grape types to create different flavors.

Back to the present day, champagne -- or sparkling wine, if it doesn’t come from the Champagne region, as so many like to point out -- has about two to three times as much pressure inside the bottle as your average car tire (75-90 psi). That’s good enough to launch the cork at an average of 30 mph (some up to 50 mph), though it can feel more like 300 mph if you’re in the flightpath. Speaking of 30, that’s about how many bubbles per second those little “bubble trains” form in your glass -- that’s 3x as much as beer, and fibers left behind by drying towels often serve as the focal point.

Of course, the bubbles aren’t the part that can sneak up on you... make sure you don’t drink too many cups of kindness for Auld Lang Syne this weekend, and if you do, please don’t drive. Have a safe and happy new year from Moment of Science.

