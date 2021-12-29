Nurses walk out at Fox Run of Findlay, National Guard comes to aid

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nursing shortages nationwide continue, posing a threat to hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

In Findlay, the staffing shortages are so bad the Ohio National Guard is now being called to assist at Fox Run of Findlay Assisted Living.

Former residents tell our team the overworked and underpaid staff was so fed up, they walked out.

“It got to a point where us nurses were working anywhere from 18-21 hours and we would reach out to management and the only response we would get was, ‘Oh boy, that sucks’ and ‘Oh boy, I hate that,’” former Fox Run wellness director and nurse Ajaih Insley said.

Insley says she and the only two other nurses at the facility were left with no other choice but to walk out last week. She feels the extended shifts were putting themselves and the residents in danger.

“So even my father-in-law was a resident there and he wasn’t getting his medication, and diabetics who were there who weren’t getting medicine in case there was an emergency,” Insley said.

Insley says the exhaustion meant the nurses were in no state of mind to be giving out meds but leaving the shift meant major consequences.

“As a nurse, you can’t leave without another nurse replacing you. That is abandonment and you can lose your nursing license for it, so we were literally stuck there until someone could replace us,” Insley said.

So on December 20, she said the nurses felt they had no other choice and walked out.

When Fox Run of Findlay Assisted Living was contacted for comment, leadership advised us to contact the Area Agency on Aging 3, who then advised us to reach out to the Ohio Department of Aging.

The Ohio Department of Health released this statement, saying in part:

“The Ohio National Guard was able to provide several hours of support to ensure there were no lapses in care or coverage. … The Ohio Department of Aging will continue coordinating needed resources by working with all appropriate parties, including the facility’s administration, to ensure residents have a safe and healthy place to live.”

A spokesperson at ODH says the National Guard was only needed for a short period of time. Several phone calls and messages to Fox Run of Findlay Assisted Living asking for comment were never returned. There is no word yet if the facility will need further assistance in the future.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.