Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio’s minimum wage to increase for certain employees at start of 2022

FILE
FILE(Colin Baillie)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The minimum wage for certain employees in Ohio is set to increase beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, the minimum wage for non-tipped employees will increase to $9.30 per hour for those individuals who are employed by a business with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000.

That’s an increase of 50 cents per hour, up from the 2021 minimum of $8.80.

Minimum wages for tipped employees will now receive $4.65 an hour; an increase of 25 cents.

The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 per hour.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Sylvania Township
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Body of woman found in West Toledo vacant lot
The remains of a house on Western Ave. are seen on Tuesday, Dec. 28, the day after an explosion.
House explosion in south Toledo injures neighbor, rescue crews search debris
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on Kosciusko in North Toledo on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
19-year-old man sent to hospital after Tuesday morning shooting
Family may lose home as son recovers from baseball bat attack
Family may lose home as son recovers from baseball bat attack

Latest News

Fox Run of Findlay
Nurses walk out at Fox Run of Findlay, National Guard comes to aid
Nurses speak out on working conditions that led to walk out
Nurses walk out Fox Run of Findlay Assisted Living, National Guard comes to aid
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise applauds The Ohio State University Marching Band for ‘Top Gun’ tribute
With COVID-19 variants running rampant in the community, experts warn against large gatherings...
Health experts advise against large New Year celebrations