Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained throughout the year and must be documented.(Ronstik // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – There is only a limited amount of time left in 2021 to return any stolen property to avoid paying taxes on it.

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained throughout the year and must be documented.

“If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year,” the IRS guidelines from 2021 Publication 17 reads.

Likewise, the IRS said any income obtained from illegal activities, like dealing drugs, must also be claimed.

This income is added on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if it’s from your self-employment activity, according to the IRS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Sylvania Township
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Body of woman found in West Toledo vacant lot
The remains of a house on Western Ave. are seen on Tuesday, Dec. 28, the day after an explosion.
House explosion in south Toledo injures neighbor, rescue crews search debris
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on Kosciusko in North Toledo on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
19-year-old man sent to hospital after Tuesday morning shooting
Family may lose home as son recovers from baseball bat attack
Family may lose home as son recovers from baseball bat attack

Latest News

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Holmes jury resumes deliberations after closed-door meeting
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is among the health...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing ahead of new year
Daphne Crowley said she came home on Dec. 19 to find a sex offender in her home wearing nothing...
Mom finds naked sex offender inside her home, report says
Islamic Center of Tucson suspects
Police investigating assault, criminal damage at Islamic Center of Tucson