Tom Cruise applauds The Ohio State University Marching Band for ‘Top Gun’ tribute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - “I feel the need... the need for” watching The Ohio State University Marching Band’s Top Gun halftime performance than even impressed the man who plays Maverick.

Tom Cruise was so amazed by the tribute that he invited the marching band to a special screening of his upcoming sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor sent the message to the band, along with Top Gun: Maverick T-shirts for the members:

“Dear Band,

The Top Gun tribute was fantastic... what a phenomenal performance! Thank you so much. I’d love for you all to be my guest for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this spring. And best of luck to The Ohio State University in the Rose Bowl!

Sincerely,

Tom Cruise.”

Thank you for the amazing Top Gun tribute. And good luck at the Rose Bowl! https://t.co/sGNN428Cx8 — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 28, 2021

Feel like you’re taking the “Highway to the Danger Zone” with this Nov. 13 performance by the self-proclaimed best band in the land:

