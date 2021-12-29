Tom Cruise applauds The Ohio State University Marching Band for ‘Top Gun’ tribute

Traffic
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - “I feel the need... the need for” watching The Ohio State University Marching Band’s Top Gun halftime performance than even impressed the man who plays Maverick.

Tom Cruise was so amazed by the tribute that he invited the marching band to a special screening of his upcoming sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor sent the message to the band, along with Top Gun: Maverick T-shirts for the members:

“Dear Band,

The Top Gun tribute was fantastic... what a phenomenal performance! Thank you so much. I’d love for you all to be my guest for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this spring. And best of luck to The Ohio State University in the Rose Bowl!

Sincerely,

Tom Cruise.”

Feel like you’re taking the “Highway to the Danger Zone” with this Nov. 13 performance by the self-proclaimed best band in the land:

