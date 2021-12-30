12/30: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast

New Year’s Eve will prove a mild end to 2021, with highs in the low-50s as a warm front edges north... along with more rain showers in the evening. Rain will become more widespread from south to north Saturday morning, switching to snow later in the day as colder air filters in (at press time, 1-3″ expected for Toledo, higher amounts northwest). Whatever snow we get will stick on the ground for at least a few days, with highs below freezing and morning lows in the teens Monday morning (coldest since early March).

