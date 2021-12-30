Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Cleaning man attacked by tiger after reaching into cage at Fla. zoo

The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to...
The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger in a restricted area after hours. He was attacked and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.(Source: WBBH via CNN)
By WINK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) - A man who entered an unauthorized area of a Florida zoo was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo. He apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger Wednesday in a restricted area after hours.

The tiger grabbed the man’s arm in its mouth and would not let go until a deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The tiger later died.

A medical helicopter took the injured cleaning man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Sylvania Township
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Body of woman found in West Toledo vacant lot
The remains of a house on Western Ave. are seen on Tuesday, Dec. 28, the day after an explosion.
House explosion in south Toledo injures neighbor, rescue crews search debris
Fox Run of Findlay
Nurses walk out at Fox Run of Findlay, National Guard comes to aid
Family may lose home as son recovers from baseball bat attack
Family may lose home as son recovers from baseball bat attack

Latest News

Flights
Toledo Express is no exception to the nationwide flight delays and cancellations
Omicron Variant wreaking havoc on the airline industry.
Toledo Express is no exception to COVID-19 staffing shortage
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record